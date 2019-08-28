Sacha Baron Cohen plays an Israeli undercover agent in first trailer for Netflix’s The Spy: Watch

Sacha Baron Cohen in The Spy

Though we’re most accustomed to seeing Sacha Baron Cohen in a comedic role, he also has a flair for the dramatic. Case in point: his next project is a limited-series for Netflix called The Spy, which casts Cohen as an Israeli special agent who goes deep undercover inside of Syria.

Coming to Netflix on September 6th, The Spy is written and directed by Gideon Raff, whose Israeli television drama Prisoners of War served as the inspiration for Showtime’s Homeland. The Spy also stars Hadar Ratzon Rotem, Noah Emmerich, and Waleed Zuaiter. Watch the first trailer below.



And here’s the official plot synopsis:

The series stars Emmy-nominated Sacha Baron Cohen (Who is America?) as Cohen, a man who wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity. Noah Emmerich (The Americans) plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) portrays Eli’s wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) plays Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.