Sadly, Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr

Sorry folks, Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr, after all. According to Axios, Verizon is set to sell the social network to Automattic Inc, aka the owner of online publishing tool WordPress, which currently hosts and publishes the very site you’re reading.

Sources familiar with the deal tell Axios that the price-tag for Tumblr was “well below” $20 million with another source placing it below even $10 million. That’s a steal for a network that hosts more than 450 million blogs.



Back in May, PornHub VP Corey Price had told BuzzFeed News that the porn streaming site was “extremely interested” in purchasing Tumblr — and immediately lifting the pornography ban. In other words, “Hello again, NSFW communities.”

At the time, Price argued that “Tumblr was a safe haven for those who wanted to explore and express their sexuality, adult entertainment aficionados included. We’ve long been dismayed that such measures were taken to eradicate erotic communities on the platform, leaving many individuals without an asylum through which they could comfortably peruse adult content.”

That won’t be the case with Automattic as their Chief Executive Matt Mullenweg told the Wall Street Journal that he plans to maintain the ban. Listen closely and you can hear millions of parents and librarians rejoicing all across the world.

Everyone else? Tears. Probably. Whatever.