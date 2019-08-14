San Fermin announce new album The Cormorant I, share single “The Living”: Stream

San Fermin have today announced their new album, The Cormorant I. The follow-up to 2017’s Belong is due out October 4th on Better Company, the new Sony Music Masterworks imprint from bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone. Lead single “The Hunger” dropped back in June, and now a second sample has been shared in “The Living”.
Though it’s intended to work as a standalone piece, The Cormorant I also serves as the first entry in a two-album story following a pair of characters from childhood to death. This first part takes a chronological path, but the to-be-announced second record will feature a “more jagged” timeline. “As I was writing, I was thinking a lot about how memories change over time,” said Ludwig-Leone in a press release. “The stories you tell yourself and the actual events aren’t always in synch.”
Vocalist Allen Tate takes on the male role in the tale, while his female counterpart is sung by a rotating cast of contributors: violinist Claire Wellin, new member Karlie Bruce, Sarah Pedinotti of Lip Talk, and Samia Finnerty of Samia. Also joining the San Fermin collective for the records are trumpet player John Brandon, saxophonist Stephen Chen, percussionist Michael Hanf, guitarists Tyler McDiarmid and Aki Ishiguro, the Attacca Quartet, and harpist Lavinia Meijer.
New single “The Living” finds Tate’s protagonist meditating on the indefinable interconnectivity of existence as pulsing instrumentation builds to a frenzy of self-realization. Take a listen below.
Pre-orders for The Cormorant I are available now. Peep the tracklist and artwork below.
The Cormorant I Artwork:
The Cormorant I Tracklist:
01. The Cormorant
02. Cerulean Gardens
03. Hickman Creek
04. The Hunger
05. Summer by the Void
06. Saints
07. The Living
08. The Myth
San Fermin will tour behind the new record throughout fall. More dates are coming soon, but you can find their current schedule below. Snag tickets to all their upcoming shows here.
San Fermin 2019 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Greenville, SC @ Fall For Greenville
10/16 – Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage
10/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall
10/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater
10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Ballroom
10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth
11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ New Hollywood Theater
11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s
11/03 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
11/17 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/20 – Carrboro, NC @ The ArtsCenter
11/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel