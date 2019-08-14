San Fermin announce new album The Cormorant I, share single “The Living”: Stream

San Fermin, photo by Denny Renshaw

San Fermin have today announced their new album, The Cormorant I. The follow-up to 2017’s Belong is due out October 4th on Better Company, the new Sony Music Masterworks imprint from bandleader Ellis Ludwig-Leone. Lead single “The Hunger” dropped back in June, and now a second sample has been shared in “The Living”.

Though it’s intended to work as a standalone piece, The Cormorant I also serves as the first entry in a two-album story following a pair of characters from childhood to death. This first part takes a chronological path, but the to-be-announced second record will feature a “more jagged” timeline. “As I was writing, I was thinking a lot about how memories change over time,” said Ludwig-Leone in a press release. “The stories you tell yourself and the actual events aren’t always in synch.”



Vocalist Allen Tate takes on the male role in the tale, while his female counterpart is sung by a rotating cast of contributors: violinist Claire Wellin, new member Karlie Bruce, Sarah Pedinotti of Lip Talk, and Samia Finnerty of Samia. Also joining the San Fermin collective for the records are trumpet player John Brandon, saxophonist Stephen Chen, percussionist Michael Hanf, guitarists Tyler McDiarmid and Aki Ishiguro, the Attacca Quartet, and harpist Lavinia Meijer.

New single “The Living” finds Tate’s protagonist meditating on the indefinable interconnectivity of existence as pulsing instrumentation builds to a frenzy of self-realization. Take a listen below.

Pre-orders for The Cormorant I are available now. Peep the tracklist and artwork below.

The Cormorant I Artwork:

The Cormorant I Tracklist:

01. The Cormorant

02. Cerulean Gardens

03. Hickman Creek

04. The Hunger

05. Summer by the Void

06. Saints

07. The Living

08. The Myth

San Fermin will tour behind the new record throughout fall. More dates are coming soon, but you can find their current schedule below. Snag tickets to all their upcoming shows here.

San Fermin 2019 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Greenville, SC @ Fall For Greenville

10/16 – Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage

10/17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/18 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

10/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

10/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

10/23 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

10/27 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theater

10/29 – Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Ballroom

10/30 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

11/01 – Vancouver, BC @ New Hollywood Theater

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neumo’s

11/03 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/07 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

11/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/10 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/13 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/15 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

11/17 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

11/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/20 – Carrboro, NC @ The ArtsCenter

11/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel