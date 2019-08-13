(Sandy) Alex G shares new single “Southern Sky”: Stream

(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye

Philly-based songwriter (Sandy) Alex G has dropped a “Southern Sky”, a new single from his upcoming album House of Sugar. It’s our third listen to the September 13th release (via Domino), following lead single “Greta” and second track “Hope”.

“Southern Sky” is built around gently chopped guitars and features dreamy vocals from Emily Yacina. It comes accompanied by a trippy music video from frequent collaborator Elliot Bech. The surreal cartoon follows a wolf on his misadventures through a seedy desert town. Those unsettling images pick up on the feelings of alienation in the lyrics, providing a contrast to the breezy guitars.



Watch the clip below.

Preorders for House of Sugar, which follows 2017’s acclaimed Rocket, are now ongoing. (Sandy) Alex G will tour the US starting in October before trekking to the UK and Europe. You can buy tickets here.