Bear witness to Scott Stapp on Fox & Friends

Scott Stapp on Fox & Friends

Looks like FOX News is giving SNL a run for its money as the premiere destination of televised musical performances. After previously welcoming Skillet and The Deplorable Choir to its airwaves, Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends featured a performance from the incomparable Creed frontman Scott Stapp.

In promotion of his comeback solo album, Stapp performed “Gone Too Soon”, his tribute track to Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington. He also endured an interview with the host of Fox & Friends, which included questions about his good looks and the possibility of a Creed reunion. Watch the “highlights” below.



The Space Between the Shadows, Stapp’s first album in six years, is out now. He’s currently on tour.