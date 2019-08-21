Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer

America loves a redemption story… even for its most vile and undeserving of characters. As such, former White House disinformation czar Sean Spicer has been awarded a spot on the upcoming season of ABC’s reality competition Dancing With the Stars.

Scheduled to premiere on September 16th, the forthcoming season also promises Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, Kenan & Kel actor Kel Mitchell and The Office actress Kate Flannery (aka Meredith) as contestants.



Rounding out this year’s cast are NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, former NBA star Lamar Odom, actor James Van Der Beek, supermodel Christie Brinkley, and The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, among others.

Spicer is not the first Trump staffer to compete on Dancing With the Stars; former Texas Governor and current Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, was a contestant on season 23 back in 2016.

Update: In a statement, Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron expressed disappointment over Spicer’s casting. “A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS’ new executive producer, I offered suggestions for season 28. Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations. I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement,” Bergeron wrote. “Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.'”

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019