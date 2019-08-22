Seattle mayor declares August 22nd, 2019 as Layne Staley Day

Late Alice in Chains singer Layne Staley would have turned 52 today. To mark the occasion, Seattle’s mayor has declared this day (August 22nd, 2019) as Layne Staley Day.

Local radio station KEXP reports that Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a proclamation that outlines the reasons for the honor. The document (see below) reads in part:



“Layne Staley, the lead singer of Alice in Chains, was an influential and incredible musician born in Kirkland, Washington, on August 22, 1967; and

Layne’s voice was legendary, and other musicians are heavily influenced by his instantly recognizable vocal style; and

Layne tragically passed away after a long battle with substance use disorder, propelling his fans, friends, and family to advocate for addiction recovery and treatment.”

The proclamation goes on to mention the Layne Staley Memorial Fund, which has been set up to help people in Seattle who are struggling with substance abuse.

Along with the proclamation, a number of events surrounding Layne’s birthday are taking place over the next few days in Seattle, including a memorial gathering this evening at the International Fountain, and a performance tonight by the Alice in Chains tribute band Jar of Flies at Nectar Lounge. More information is available at Layne-Staley.com.

Staley was found dead at his home on April 19th, 2002. His death was determined to have occurred on April 5th. Alice in Chains re-formed roughly four years later with William DuVall as their new singer. The band is currently on a co-headlining North American tour with Korn.