Second person comes forward accusing Katy Perry of sexual harassment

Katy Perry

A second person has come forward accusing Katy Perry of sexual misconduct.

According to Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a female TV host in Georgia named Tina Kandelaki has accused Perry of harassing her at an industry party. Kandelaki claims Perry was heavily intoxicated when she inappropriately touched her and tried to kiss her. Kandelaki says she rejected Perry’s advances, but the pop singer continued to act inappropriately with other people attending the event.



Kandelaki says she decided to go public after hearing about Perry’s alleged mistreatment of “Teenage Dream” video star Josh Kloss. In an Instagram post this week, Kloss accused Perry of pulling down his pants and exposing his penis at a party in 2010. “I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse,” Kloss remarked. “But females with power are just as disgusting.”

Perry has not yet publicly addressed either allegation.

This isn’t the first time Perry has been associated with inappropriate sexual behavior. She came under fire in 2018 after imposing an “uncomfortable kiss” on an American Idol contestant. She also grabbed the butt of pop singer Shawn Mendes at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.