Seth Hurwitz, co-owner of 9:30 Club and Merriweather Post Pavilion, charged with solicitation of prostitution

Seth Hurwitz

Seth Hurwitz, the co-owner of prominent Washington, D.C. area venues including 9:30 Club, The Anthem, and Merriweather Post Pavilion, has been charged with solicitation of prostitution.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Police Department, Hurwitz was arrested on Wednesday prior to a scheduled appointment at a local massage business. A licensed massage therapist told police that Hurwitz “made sexual comments and inappropriate sexual motions” during a previous session on August 16th, including leaving “a roll of cash laying on the floor in plain view in the massage room.”



“Twice during the interaction, Hurwitz asked the victim if she would consider coming to his home and providing a massage,” Montgomery County Police Department says. “The victim declined. The victim ended the massage early due to Hurwitz’ increasing inappropriate sexual behavior.”

In a follow-up text conversation and a phone call, during which Vice and Intelligence Unit detectives were present with the victim, “Hurwitz agreed to pay cash in exchange for the victim performing sexual favors” and scheduled a follow-up appointment for August 21st. He was arrested as he arrived for his appointment earlier today.

Hurwitz was booked and released on $5,000 bond.

We’ve reached out to representatives for Hurwitz’s company I.M.P. for additional comment.

Earlier this month, Hurwitz made headlines after partnering with Michael Lang in a last-second bid to bring Woodstock 50 to Merriweather Post Pavilion.