Sheryl Crow teams with Chris Stapleton for “Tell Me When It’s Over”: Stream

Sheryl Crow, her band, and Chris Stapleton

On August 30th, Sheryl Crow will release her final album. Entitled Threads, the 17-track collection finds the veteran songwriter collaborating with a number of fellow music luminaries, including Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris (“Prove You Wrong”), St. Vincent, Keith Richards, Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Mavis Staples, and more. There’s also a posthumous collaboration with Johnny Cash, “Redemption Day”.

Today, Crow has shared the album’s latest single: “Tell Me When It’s Over” featuring Chris Stapleton. Watch the song’s corresponding lyric video below.



On the heels of a surprise jam session with Dolly Parton at Newport Folk Fest, Crow will embark on a short headlining tour later this month. Stapleton, too, is on the road currently.

Threads Tracklist:

01. Prove You Wrong (feat. Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris)

02. Live Wire (feat. Bonnie Raitt & Mavis Staples)

03. Tell Me When It’s Over (feat. Chris Stapleton)

04. Story Of Everything (feat. Chuck D, Andra Day & Gary Clark Jr.)

05. Beware Of Darkness (feat. Eric Clapton, Sting & Brandi Carlile)

06. Redemption Day (feat. Johnny Cash)

07. Cross Creek Road (feat. Lukas Nelson & Neil Young) (digital/physical) / (feat. Margo Price & Neil Young) (vinyl)

08. Everything Is Broken (feat. Jason Isbell)

09. The Worst (feat. Keith Richards)

10. Lonely Alone (feat. Willie Nelson)

11. Border Lord (feat. Kris Kristofferson)

12. Still The Good Old Days (feat. Joe Walsh)

13. Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You (feat. St. Vincent)

14. Don’t (feat. Lucius)

15. Nobody’s Perfect (feat. Emmylou Harris)

16. Flying Blind (feat. James Taylor)

17. For The Sake Of Love (feat. Vince Gill)

Revisit Crow’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…:

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public