Silicon Valley brings Pied Piper to Capitol Hill in hilarious trailer for sixth and final season: Watch

Mike Judge's tech comedy returns to HBO on October 27th

by
on August 17, 2019, 11:10am
Silicon Valley: The Final Season trailer

All bets are off for Silicon Valley. As the cast and crew confirmed this summer, the forthcoming sixth season will be its last. Today, HBO has dropped its first trailer, teasing all sorts of anxiety-inducing situations, particularly a trip to Capitol Hill.

“I promise I will end this tyranny by creating an Internet of the people, by the people, and for the people, so help me God,” Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) insists in his very Mark Zuckerbro-esque testimony to Congress.

Don’t let that text fool you. He’s hardly Jimmy Stewart in this case; he’s as neurotic and uncomfortable as ever. Of course, that’s hardly lost on his partners, who cower in embarrassment for him behind the scenes. Yeah, same as it ever was.

No complaints there. Watch below.

Silicon Valley returns October 27th.

