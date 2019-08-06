Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are back in the spooky business. According to Variety, the longtime collaborators will reunite for Truth Seekers, a new comedy-horror series about paranormal investigators being developed over at Amazon.

The streaming giant, which is clearly leaning into the ensuing horror craze, what with series being developed around I Know What You Did Last Summer and Event Horizon, snatched up the international rights to the show.



“Simon, Miles [Ketley], and I, and everyone at Stolen Picture, are incredibly happy to be making Truth Seekers with our new partners, Amazon Prime Video,” Frost said. “It’s been nothing but a joyride in seeing this mad tale of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance. Amazon’s commitment and support of the show, and of original programming generally, showed us that we couldn’t be collaborating with a bigger or better team.”

Pegg echoed those sentiments: “Nick and I are delighted that Truth Seekers has found a home with Amazon Prime Video. We’re looking forward to working closely with them and creating something very special. These are truly exciting times for television, and I can’t think of a better partner than Amazon to accompany us on a return to the smaller screen.”

(Read: The 100 Scariest Movies of All Time)

Frost will play Gus, one half of a ghost-hunting duo that researches haunted locales all across the United Kingdom. Pegg, however, plays a character named Dave, whose details remain undisclosed. Eventually, all of their investigations lead to a much larger conspiracy that could threaten the entire human race a la The X-Files.

Truth Seekers marks the first time the two are back on television since Edgar Wright’s Spaced. Since then, they’ve worked together on Wright’s Cornetto feature trilogy, which consists of 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, 2007’s Hot Fuzz, and 2013’s The World’s End.

The series will comprise of eight half-hour episodes. Pegg and Frost co-write the series, which is set to go into production this September.