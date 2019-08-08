SiR and Kendrick Lamar in the "Hair Down" video

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with fellow Top Dawg labelmate SiR for a new track called “Hair Down”. It was revealed today alongside its accompanying music video.

“Hair Down” is the lead single from SiR’s upcoming album, Chasing Summer, due out August 30th. It’s a slick hip-hop song that basks in its warm chorus, thanks in part to its trio of producers: Michael Ozowuru, Mike Hector, and Jeff Kleinman. Halfway through, Kendrick Lamar joins in with his usual speed rapping, this time opting for a gentler enunciation than he typically utilizes. It’s a cozy collaboration that sees the two gel together well instead of trying to out-do one another.



In the track music video, SiR gets caught up in some weed drama. While giving a press conference in a locker room, he’s confronted about a “marijuana use scandal” after dropping a big game in his fictionalized basketball career. Like any good citizen, he doesn’t slow his roll, and boasts of his smoking with some stylistic shots of him burning one down with friends. Later, he experiences some dizzying confusion over his persona as expressed through a series of mirror shots. It’s as hypnotic as the song itself, and you can watch the clip below.

Earlier this year, Kendrick Lamar appeared on Beyoncé’s soundtrack The Lion King: The Gift as well as 2 Chainz new album Rap or Go to the League. His last album, DAMN., came out in 2017 — that is, if you don’t count Black Panther, which was one of the best albums of 2018 and the record that helped earn him an Oscar nomination.

New music aside, Kendrick has been having a good year. He made Billboard history when his 2012 album good kid, m.A.A.d city hit 350 weeks on the Billboard charts. Best of all, he and his fiancée Whitney Alford welcomed their first child. You can catch him at Las Vegas’ Day N Vegas Festival this November.