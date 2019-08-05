Slayer say “goodbye” to Europe with last-ever show on continent: Watch

Slayer's Tom Araya, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

With Slayer winding down their nearly two-year farewell tour, the legendary thrash-metal band is experiencing a number of momentous occasions during the run, including their last-ever show in Europe this past Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany.

With support from Anthrax and Alien Weaponry, Slayer said “goodbye” to Europe with a 20-song set that ended with the classic “Angel of Death”.



Video footage captured by Anthrax’s Frank Bello shows Slayer frontman Tom Araya taking some time to say goodbye to the crowd at the end of the set, with the Anthrax bassist writing on Instagram, “It was an emotional night last night as Tom says goodbye to Europe.”

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante also chimed in on Instagram, showing a picture of himself, his bandmate Scott Ian, and Araya, with the caption, “Tonight was @slayerbandofficial last show in Europe . This was a very emotional time and I’m happy I was here to be a part of it.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Upcoming Shows)

Both Instagram posts, as well as YouTube video of Slayer performing “Angel of Death”, can be seen below.

While it’s the end of the European road for Slayer, the band still has the very last leg of the farewell tour on its schedule — a fall North American run being billed as the “Final Campaign”. That trek will end with a two-night stand at The Forum in Los Angeles, with the November 30th gig marking Slayer’s final concert ever (provided they never reunite). Pick up tickets here.