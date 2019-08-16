Slayer apparently too “terrifying” for NASCAR as band’s sponsorship is pulled due to “reactionary concerns”

Slayer's Kerry King, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Earlier this week, we reported that Slayer’s iconic logo would cover the No. 54 car at this weekend’s NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee, but now the band’s sponsorship of the car has apparently been pulled due to “reactionary concerns” from other sponsors.

A statement issued today by the band’s publicist reads, “Reportedly due to reactionary concerns from other long-time participating sponsors, Slayer has been pulled as the primary sponsor, and all Slayer signage has been removed from the car that was to be piloted by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series veteran, JJ Yeley. The incontrovertible PODS Moving & Storage will now sponsor that car.”



The statement concludes, “After nearly 40 years, Slayer apparently remains as terrifying to some as ever.”

This particular Nascar event is called the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which apparently means the National Rifle Association is less controversial than Slayer, at least as far as NASCAR events go. We’ll leave it at that.

(Buy: Tickets to Slayer’s Farewell Tour Dates)

The No. 54 car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley as part of the Rick Ware Racing team. The now-removed design can be seen below.

Fans who do want to partake in the “terrifying” experience that is Slayer can catch the thrash-metal legends on the final leg of their farewell tour. The trek — which features support from Primus, Ministry, and Philip Anselmo & The Illegals — kicks off November 2nd in Asheville, North Carolina, and wraps up with the band’s last show ever on November 30th in Los Angeles, California. Pick up tickets here.