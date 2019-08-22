Slipknot announce 2020 European tour with Behemoth

After debuting at No. 1 in multiple countries with their critically acclaimed new album, We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot have announced a 2020 UK and Europe tour with support from Behemoth.

The six-week tour kicks off January 14th in Dublin, Ireland, and runs through a February 24th show in Helsinki, Finland. Tickets go on sale August 30th, with a pre-sale for fan-club members beginning August 27th.



Slipknot are currently in the midst of their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour, which also features Behemoth, in addition to Volbeat and Gojira. The stateside tour runs through a September 8th concert at The Woodlands, Texas. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Following the summer run, Slipknot will play the U.S. festivals Louder Than Life and Aftershock in the fall, and then embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with Metallica. The masked metal act will close out its 2019 touring with a handful of dates in Latin America.

Behemoth continue to tour behind their lauded effort, I Loved You At Your Darkest, which landed at No. 2 on our list of the Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

See Slipknot’s full itinerary below.

Slipknot 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *

08/24 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain *

08/25 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

08/27 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center *

08/28 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/30 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/31 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

09/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

09/04 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas *

09/07 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/08 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

09/27 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

10/11 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/17 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium ^

10/20 – Adelaide, AU @ Adelaide Oval ^

10/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^

10/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^

10/26 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium ^

10/29 – Brisbane, AU @ QSAC ^

10/31 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium ^

11/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt. Smart Stadium ^

11/23 – Lima, PE @ Universidad San Marcos

11/27 – Quito, EC @ Coliseo General Rumiñahui

11/30 – Mexico City, MX @ Knotfest Mexico

12/04 – Heredia, CR @ Centro de Eventos Pedregal

01/14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena #

01/16 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena #

01/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena #

01/18 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro #

01/20 – Sheffield, UK @ Flydsa Arena #

01/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/22 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena #

01/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena #

01/25 – London, UK @ The O2 #

01/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

01/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle #

01/30 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena #

02/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal #

02/02 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier #

02/04 – Budapest, HU @ Sportarena #

02/06 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena #

02/08 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle #

02/09 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle #

02/11 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum #

02/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

02/14 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle #

02/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena #

02/17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena #

02/18 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle #

02/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena #

02/21 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe #

02/22 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena #

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena #

* = with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth

^ = with Metallica

# = with Behemoth