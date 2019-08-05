Slipknot unveil new song “Birth of the Cruel”: Stream

With their new album, We Are Not Your Kind, only days away from release, Slipknot have unleashed another track from the LP. The song, “Birth of the Cruel”, can be streamed below.

“Birth of the Cruel” marks the third full track to be unveiled from We Are Not Your Kind, following lead single “Unsainted” and recent single, “Solway Firth”.



The new song, which debuted today on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 radio show, is accompanied by a vertical video showing the members of Slipknot in their new masks and alternate white jumpsuits. Lyrics include, “I’m just a Judas, looking for a silver line/ And tomorrow is still a step behind/ Hey Hey Drama, I’d love to be a waste of your time/ Oh no thanks so much for wasting mine.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour)

We Are Not Your Kind arrives this Friday, August 9th, with pre-orders available here. Fans can also catch Slipknot on the current “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour, also featuring Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our photos and fan-filmed video of the recent kickoff show, and pick up tickets here.