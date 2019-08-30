Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: President Trump and the people who voted for him are “f**king morons”

Slipknot's Corey Taylor (photo by Raymond Ahner) and Donald Trump (photo by Gage Skidmore)

Corey Taylor is not a fan of the current U.S. administration and had choice words regarding Donald Trump in a new interview with The Fader. The Slipknot frontman called the president a “f**king moron” and anyone who voted for him a “f*cking moron, too.”

Near the end of the interview, Taylor was asked about comments he made regarding Trump during a 2017 interview with Larry King. At the time, the metal musician said, “I want to give him a chance, but he keeps shooting himself in the foot.” This time, Taylor wasn’t so egalitarian, unloading his thoughts amid a string of F-bombs.



“I could not believe that people would vote for a f**king moron like him,” Taylor said in the new Fader interview. “That’s what insults me the most. You can paint him as racist, or egotistical, or a tyrant, or all of this shit: He’s a moron, and the people who f**king voted for him? F**king morons, too!”

He added, “It doesn’t matter why they voted for him, whether they are racist, or they want money. They’ve done more to set us back even further globally than anything I’ve ever seen in my f**king lifetime. And that’s coming from somebody who wrote a whole f**king song about George W. Bush.”

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

The singer continued, “This guy, it’s going to take us 20 years to f**king undo half the shit that he’s done. Honestly, I come at it from a fan standpoint. Most of our fans are of color, are from different countries, speak different f**king languages, love different people. I don’t want my f**king fans getting killed. I don’t want my kids getting killed. And the worst thing is that it has emboldened f**king racism.”

Taylor also said that he believes the status quo is on the “precipice of an upheaval that we haven’t seen since f**king ’68” and that it’s “f**king scary.”

We’re not sure how many Trump supporters bought Slipknot’s new album, We Are Not Your Kind, but it has been an overwhelming success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The band is currently in the midst of their Knotfest Roadshow tour, which runs through September 8th. Pick up tickets here.