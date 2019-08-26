Slipknot’s new Tortilla Man wears actual tortilla on his face during show

Slipknot's Tortilla Man, photo by Alexandria Crahan-Conway

Slipknot’s new percussionist has been unofficially dubbed “Tortilla Man” by fans, and at the band’s show in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the new member fully embraced his nickname by sporting an actual tortilla over his mask.

The mystery musician, who replaced ousted member Chris Fehn earlier this year, was given the appetizing name because his mask is reminiscent of the thin outer wrapping of a burrito. At Friday night’s concert, he not only wore a tortilla on his face, but the band flung tortillas with faces on them out to the audience.



As captured by fans on Reddit (see below), one image shows Tortilla Man holding the tortilla against his face, and another shows a tortilla that was caught by a fan, after being thrown from the stage by guitarist Jim Root.

While Slipknot have yet to identify to new band member, a number of theories as to his identity have surfaced online. But singer Corey Taylor says the band won’t reveal Tortilla Man’s identity, even if somebody gets it right.

“I’ve seen a couple of things, and none of ’em have been right so far — I’m loving it, dude,” Taylor told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM radio. “For us, it’s more about just keeping the spirit alive. ‘New guy’ doesn’t care. Even if somebody gets it right, we’re not gonna confirm it. … To us, it’s a reminder that the band is more important than worrying about conjecture about who ‘Tortilla Guy’ is.”

As for who took the bite out of the tortilla that the concert-goer caught, the fan reported, “I think Jim did, but can’t confirm that. It was either him, Clown, or Tortilla.”

If you want to catch Slipknot in concert — or if you're just hungry for a plain tortilla with ink on it — you catch the band's current North American "Knotfest Roadshow" tour, which runs through September 8th in The Woodlands, Texas.