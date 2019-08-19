Slipknot’s We Are Not Your Kind lands at No. 1 on Billboard 200 album chart

Slipknot’s new album, We Are Not Your Kind, has debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the first hard-rock LP in nearly two years to achieve the feat.

We Are Not Your Kind moved 118,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 102,000 of that total comprised of traditional album sales. The most recent hard-rock band to hit the top spot of the tally was Foo Fighters, who did so in October 2017 with Concrete and Gold.



For Slipknot, it marks the third straight time the metal act has landed atop the Billboard 200, as 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter and 2008’s All Hope Is Gone also debuted at No. 1 on the album chart.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

Across the Atlantic, We Are Not Your Kind also debuted at No. 1 on the UK album chart — the first time Slipknot ruled the top of that tally since 2001’s Iowa.

For more on the album, see our recent interview with Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and read our review of the LP.

You can catch Slipknot headlining the current “Knotfest Roadshow” North American tour, which runs through a September 8th show in The Woodlands, Texas. Pick up tickets here.