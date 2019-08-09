Slipknot have released their latest studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, after months of anticipation. The 14-song LP is now available to stream below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Previously, we had heard singles “Birth of the Cruel”, “Solway Firth”, and “Unsainted”, as Slipknot slowly rolled out the hype for We Are Not Your Kind, which we called “one of the strongest albums in their career” in our recent album review.



The album’s making was one of ardor and catharsis. Singer Corey Taylor called the album “some of the darkest writing I’ve done in years”, drawing on personal experiences after going through a separation from his second wife prior to recording the album.

Taylor also drew ire from fans who weren’t impressed by his smoky new mask, designed by horror artist Tom Sivini. The mask was “made specifically to f**k with people,” Taylor proudly declared in response to the backlash.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot's Upcoming Tour Dates)

It appears the recording sessions proved especially fruitful, with Clown saying that another 15 songs didn’t make the cut for the new album — over half with recorded vocals. Perhaps there’s even more of this album to uncover.

Slipknot are in the midst of their “Knotfest Roadshow” North American summer tour, also featuring Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth, with tickets available here. See our photos from the tour’s July 26th kickoff show in Mountain View, California.

We Are Not Your Kind Artwork:

We Are Not Your Kind Tracklist:

01. Insert Coin

02. Unsainted

03. Birth of the Cruel

04. Death Because of Death

05. Nero Forte

06. Critical Darling

07. Liar’s Funeral

08. Red Flag

09. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long for This World

14. Solway Firth