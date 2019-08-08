Menu
Smashing Pumpkins perform “Knights of Malta” on Colbert: Watch

Ahead of their co-headlining tour with Noel Gallagher

Smashing Pumpkins on Colbert
Later today, Smashing Pumpkins will kick off a 16-date co-headlining tour with fellow 90’s alt-rock icon Noel Gallagher. In anticipation, Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin visited Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to perform “Knights of Malta”. The song appears on Pumpkins’ 2018 reunion album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1. Replay the late-night performance in full below.

Pumpkins and Gallagher’s co-headlining tour runs through the end of August and features AFI in a supporting role. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

