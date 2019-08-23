Smino returns with new song “Reverend”: Stream

Smino "Reverend" artwork

Smino is back to serve up his first solo song of the year. Titled “Reverend”, it picks up right where the Midwest rapper left off on 2018’s NØIR.

“I walk in this bitch like I bought it,” Smino raps, flowing so confidently one can easily picture the MC swaggering about, puffed up chest and all. “This floss I inherited, they never taught it.”



(Read: Chance the Rapper Joins Smino Live at Lollapalooza)

The track was produced by PROXVZN and Manso Beats and comes courtesy of Zero Fatigue/Downtown/Interscope Records.

Hear it below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Although “Reverend” is his first single in many months, Smino recently guested on J. Cole’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation, as well as on the latest record from Saba’s Pivot Gang. He also notably teamed with Chance the Rapper on The Big Day cut “The Eternal”.

The St. Louis rapper has a couple of tour dates lined up in the coming months, including a performance at the inaugural Day N Vegas Festival. Be sure to snag your tickets here.