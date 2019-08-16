Snoop Dogg performs classic “The Next Episode” on Kimmel: Watch

Snoop Dogg on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Snoop Dogg may have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but he’s hardly forgotten his roots. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week, the veteran rapper dusted off “The Next Episode”, his classic 2000 collaboration with Dr. Dre, without missing a beat.

Additionally, with assistance from Swizz Beatz, Snoop offered the audience a taste of his more recent material with “Countdown”. The track is taken from newest album, I Wanna Thank Me, which features Rick Ross, YG, Swae Lee, Slick Rick, Mustard and is out now.



(Read: The Top 20 Hip-Hop Solo Albums)

Replay the medley performance below.

Snoop has a series of tour dates lined up over the coming months, and tickets can be purchased here.