SOB X RBE tease new album, share new single “Legend”: Stream

Rap group's next record will be called Strictly Only Brothers

on August 16, 2019, 2:01pm
SOB X RBE

SOB X RBE dropped their latest album, Family Not a Group, back in spring, but they’re already teasing a follow-up. The new record will be called Strictly Only Brothers (which is what SOB stands for), and is being previewed today with lead single “Legend”.

With a moderately laid back beat, “Legend” continues to showcase the Bay Area rap group’s penchant for chaotic bars and banging tracks.

But forget all that for a minute. What might be most interesting here is that a press release describes the group as a trio, and the accompanying image indeed is missing fourth member Lul G. This cryptic omission comes after a 2018 where the group seemed to continually be on the verge of a breakup, though at the time it was Yhung T.O. who seemed ready to depart.

So what’s going on here? Perhaps we’ll find out when SOB X RBE take the stage for their handful of upcoming Pacific Northwest tour dates (tickets for which can be found here). Or maybe when the mysterious Strictly Only Brothers gets further detailed. For now, check out the Pocket-produced “Legend” below.

