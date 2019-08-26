Social Distortion announce 40th anniversary show with Joan Jett, The Distillers, The Kills, and more

Social Distortion's Mike Ness, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Social Distortion are commemorating their 40th anniversary in a big way. The legendary punk band will play a special celebratory concert this fall that will feature a stellar bill that includes Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, The Distillers, The Kills, and more.

Led by frontman and lone consistent member Mike Ness, Social Distortion have been going strong since 1979. The band is currently on a co-headlining summer tour with Flogging Molly through September, but the stand-alone anniversary show will be a one-off gig taking place October 26th at the Five Point Amphitheatre in the band’s hometown of Orange County, California.



Along with the aforementioned acts, the concert — which has been dubbed “Sounds From Behind the Orange Curtain, 40 Years of Social Distortion” — will also feature Frank Turner, Eagles of Death Metal, The Black Lips, Plague Vender, Bully, and Mannequin Pussy.

(Buy: Tickets to Social Distortion’s Upcoming Shows)

“Sending out an invitation to everyone to join us and share in the celebration of our 40-year anniversary,” stated Ness in a press release. “We have picked some of our favorite bands for a spectacular bill. We couldn’t have done it without our fans so thank you!”

When we interviewed Ness last year, we asked him about the band’s impending 40th anniversary, and he told us, “I didn’t think I was gonna live this long, for one, but I was one of those guys who wanted to be a rock star since I was 5 years old, so I wanted the band to become successful, even when it wasn’t considered cool to be successful, in punk rock.”

Tickets for the 40th anniversary show go on sale this Thursday, August 29th at 10 a.m. PT at this location.