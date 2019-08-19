Spotify adding parental controls to premium family plan

Spotify

Say goodbye to swears: Spotify is bringing parental controls to its streaming service as part of its Premium Family plan. As of this fall, subscribers will be able to control explicit content and manage other facets of their accounts.

The parental controls feature has been a long-requested feature, according to Billboard. As such, Spotify will allow the master account of a Premium Family plan to manage their family’s account settings. From there, the user can filter explicit content on sub-accounts (up to five total, not including the master account) thanks to a password-protected setting. The new feature launches today in Ireland and will become available in other countries throughout the fall. Those who want in can register for the Spotify Premium Family subscription plan for $14.99 a month.



“We’re always looking for ways to improve the Spotify Premium experience, and the upgraded Premium Family plan brings new features to how families enjoy listening to music and podcasts they love,” says Alex Norström, Spotify’s chief premium business officer. “At a time where parents are trying to reduce screen time for both themselves and their family, we’re creating more ways for families to bond over music together, while still celebrating individual tastes and giving parents more control if they want it.”

Apparently another in-demand feature is the Family Mix, a personalized playlist that’s regularly updated with family-friendly songs. Given the most listened to artists by Premium Family subscribers are Ariana Grande, Drake, Queen, Billie Eilish, and Khalid, a family playlist bumping those artists can’t be too bad. Plus, there’s even more influential artists to choose from now that bands like Tool, King Crimson, and This Heat finally put their music on Spotify.

In other news, Spotify recently said it overpaid songwriters and publishers last year and wants the money back. Bummer, right? Turns out it’s not just your parents sucking the fun out of the streaming service, but the actual entity itself.