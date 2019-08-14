St. Elmo’s Fire series being developed by NBC

One of the worst ’80s films, St. Elmo’s Fire will see its embers glow again. According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC is currently developing a modern series adaptation of Joel Schumacher’s 1985 coming-of-age film.

Drop Dead Diva and The Mob Doctor mastermind Josh Berman is penning the script and will executive producer under his own Osprey Productions banner. Chris King will serve as the executive producer.



The idea would be to turn the misadventures of the Brat Pack into an hour-long drama. At press time, there’s no word on whether or not one of the subplots will involve a creepy twentysomething stalker watching from the rain.

(Read: The 80 Greatest Movies of the ’80s)

If you recall, the original film starred Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Andrew McCarthy, Demi Moore, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy and Mare Winningham as Georgetown University graduates adjusting to, you know, reality.

This isn’t the first time Sony Pictures Television has tried a modern update. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, they tried to get something going back in 2009 — with Schumacher and Topher Grace attached. Oh well.

Whether or not this comes to fruition will depend on the script. Though, if NBC wants this to have any chance surviving today’s Twitterverse, they would be wise to contend with the film’s half-dozen “Ooo, that didn’t age well”s.

Revisit the trailer below.