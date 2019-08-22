St. Vincent co-wrote Taylor Swift’s new song “Cruel Summer”

Taylor Swift and St. Vincent, photos by David Brendan Hall and Amy Price

With mere hours to go until Lover drops tomorrow, Taylor Swift has revealed the album’s credits. The list of contributors includes several notable names, perhaps the most surprising of which is Annie Clark aka St. Vincent. The two co-wrote her new song “Cruel Summer” along with some help from Jack Antonoff.

There’s three big takeaways from the Lover album credits. First off, Swift wrote three songs by herself: “Lover”, “Cornelia Street”, and “Daylight”. Next comes the St. Vincent news, though Clark is only credited as co-writing one song, “Cruel Summer”. Antonoff, however, co-wrote eight tracks on the album. Other contributors include Joel Little, Adam Feeney, Louis Bell, Frank Dukes, and Mark Anthony Spears.



For pop fans who love to break down why they never grow tired of certain songs, credits tend to peel back hidden layers, revealing a common thread across albums, like a slick producer or a hit-making songwriter. That’s why looking at the Lover credits reveals quite a bit about what to expect when the album comes out at midnight tonight. The album credits for Lover suggest this may not be as glossy of a record as 1989 or Red given Max Martin’s name is nowhere to be found, but it could go the route of Lorde’s Melodrama given Antonoff’s prominent role here. It may even go indie rock, which we got a taste of when Swift brought St. Vincent and Beck onstage back in 2015.

When the tracklist was revealed, it was tempting to speculate that “Cruel Summer” was a nod to the compilation Kanye West released of the same name. Now, it’s logical to wonder if there’s some type of influence from St. Vincent’s song “Cruel” off Strange Mercy. Find the full album credits below and dream up your own theories.

Counting down the hours until Lover drops tonight? Consider revisiting Taylor Swift’s performance on Good Morning America from this morning where she played “ME!”, “You Need to Calm Down”, and “Shake It Off”. Speaking of that last track, Swift recently announced she will reclaim her catalog by re-recording old songs after music mogul Scoot Braun bought the master recordings of her first six albums.

As for St. Vincent, she’s busy as always. Clark is riding high after producing Sleater-Kinney’s newest album, The Center Won’t Hold. Jack Antonoff is busy, too, releasing new music with Red Hearse, his supergroup side-project.