Starcrawler, photo by Autumn de Wilde

Starcrawler have announced their sophomore album, Devour You. The follow-up to last year’s self-titled LP hits shelves October 11th through Rough Trade.

The forthcoming full-length was recorded at Sunset Studios and produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). It features songs 13 songs, including titles like “Lizzy”, “No More Pennies”, “Born Asleep”, and the previously shared “She Gets Around”.



Per a statement from frontman Arrow de Wilde, Devour You “encapsulates all the blood, sweat, bruised knees, and broken fingers of a Starcrawler show.” The Los Angeles outfit’s live show previously turned aheads at both Primavera Sound and SXSW, and earned the group an opening spot on Beck and Cage the Elephant’s joint tour this year.

For those who haven’t yet had the good fortune of seeing Starcrawler in the flesh, the glam/punk rockers are sharing new single “Bet My Brains” and its video. “That song came from thinking about the tunnel people in New York and Vegas and the Catacombs in France, and the underground village of people who live in the sewers of the L.A. River,” de Wilde noted. “I was fascinated with the fact that there is a whole other world happening right under our feet.”

Check it out below.

Devour You Artwork:

To support Devour You, Starcrawler are touring North America this fall. Snag your tickets here.

Devour You Tracklist:

01. Lizzy

02. Bet My Brains

03. Home Alone

04. No More Pennies

05. You Dig Yours

06. Toy Teenager

07. Hollywood Ending

08. She Gets Around

09. I Don’t Need You

10. Rich Taste

11. Born Asleep

12. Tank Top

13. Call Me A Baby

Starcrawler 2019 Tour Dates:

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic

10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/12 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room

10/16 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

10/23 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop

10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Hell Night at Third Man Records

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Halloween at Third Man Records

11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

11/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

11/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre