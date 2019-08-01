Starcrawler have announced their sophomore album, Devour You. The follow-up to last year’s self-titled LP hits shelves October 11th through Rough Trade.
The forthcoming full-length was recorded at Sunset Studios and produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs). It features songs 13 songs, including titles like “Lizzy”, “No More Pennies”, “Born Asleep”, and the previously shared “She Gets Around”.
Per a statement from frontman Arrow de Wilde, Devour You “encapsulates all the blood, sweat, bruised knees, and broken fingers of a Starcrawler show.” The Los Angeles outfit’s live show previously turned aheads at both Primavera Sound and SXSW, and earned the group an opening spot on Beck and Cage the Elephant’s joint tour this year.
For those who haven’t yet had the good fortune of seeing Starcrawler in the flesh, the glam/punk rockers are sharing new single “Bet My Brains” and its video. “That song came from thinking about the tunnel people in New York and Vegas and the Catacombs in France, and the underground village of people who live in the sewers of the L.A. River,” de Wilde noted. “I was fascinated with the fact that there is a whole other world happening right under our feet.”
Check it out below.
Devour You Artwork:
To support Devour You, Starcrawler are touring North America this fall. Snag your tickets here.
Devour You Tracklist:
01. Lizzy
02. Bet My Brains
03. Home Alone
04. No More Pennies
05. You Dig Yours
06. Toy Teenager
07. Hollywood Ending
08. She Gets Around
09. I Don’t Need You
10. Rich Taste
11. Born Asleep
12. Tank Top
13. Call Me A Baby
Starcrawler 2019 Tour Dates:
10/04 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic
10/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
10/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/12 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge
10/14 – Kansas City, MO @ The Riot Room
10/16 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
10/23 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
10/27 – Washington, DC @ Pie Shop
10/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
10/30 – Detroit, MI @ Hell Night at Third Man Records
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Halloween at Third Man Records
11/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5
11/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
11/05 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre