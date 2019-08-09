Stephen King’s godawful Roadwork is getting a movie

Stephen King has over a hundred stories — some long, some short, some great, some awful. Among the latter is Roadwork, his 1981 novel originally published under his now-defunct pseudonym Richard Bachman. Billed as “A Novel of the First Energy Crisis,” the story follows a Midwestern man who bucks the wheels of progress by waging a war with legislative forces. Timely, sure, but not exactly ripe for an adaptation.

Don’t tell that to It: Chapter One and Two director Andy Muschietti, or his sister and producer Barbara, as they’re gung-ho about doing just that. While speaking to Radio Cantilo (via Lilja’s Library), the two revealed they’re hoping to produce an adaptation with director Pablo Trapero helming the film. “It’s a fantastic script,” Barbara Muschietti told the radio station. “We hope to start shooting at the beginning of next year.”



Here’s the rather lengthy synopsis:

“It’s all coming to an end for Barton Dawes. The city’s Highway 784 extension is in the process of being constructed right across town and inexorably through every aspect of Bart’s existence—whether it’s about to barrel over the laundry plant where he makes a living, or soon to smash through the very home where he makes a life. But as a result, something’s been happening inside Bart’s head that a heartless local bureaucracy isn’t prepared for—a complete and irrevocable burnout of the mental circuit breaker that keeps a mild-mannered person from turning to violent means. As the wheels of progress and a demolition crew continue unabated throughout Bart’s neighborhood, he’s not about to give everything up without a fight. As a matter of fact, he’s ready and waiting to ignite an explosive confrontation with the legislative forces gathered against him.”

Seeing how the Muscheittis have carte blanche to do whatever they want after the success of It, and given King’s seemingly infinite oeuvre, there’s reason to believe their passion for the story may supersede its quality. Here’s hoping. Speaking personally, this is the rare King book that this writer was unable to finish, despite being assigned to read it for The Losers’ Club podcast. Take that as you will.

If anything, we’d prefer the two tackling The Jaunt, as they told us back in 2017 shortly after It. Nevertheless, we’ll see what they put together, and probably soon, considering the film begins shooting next year. Who knows, maybe it’ll be a case of movie-saves-book.

In the meantime, we have It: Chapter Two, which hits theaters September 6th.