Stranger Things’ Joe Keery announces new album Twenty Twenty, shares “Mortal Projections”: Stream

Djo, aka Joe Keery, photo via Facebook

Along with a third season of Stranger Things, this summer actor Joe Keery gave us two songs under his new moniker Djo. Now, Steve “The Hair” Harrington has announced a debut album on which those tracks are set to appear. Titled Twenty Twenty, it’s due out next month.

Keery took to Instagram on Friday to reveal the album news, as well as a new single called “Mortal Projections”. While his previous tunes saw the Hawkins High student mess around with psych pop (“Roddy”) and tranquil lullabies (“Chateau”), today’s treat is a moodier listen — and dare we even say strange?



On “Mortal Projections”, Keery longs for answers from a loved one, but there’s an ominous cloud looming over the whole thing. Think Dead Man’s Bones (which is also fronted by a Hollywood face, Ryan Gosling). The song’s opening keys especially seem pulled from a retro horror film soundtrack.

Hear it for yourself below.

Twenty Twenty officially arrives September 13th. Other information on the album, including a full tracklist, haven’t been revealed just yet, but expect Keery to do some promotion behind it. He’s currently putting together Djo concerts in Los Angeles for September 27th and 28th, with more details forthcoming.

In related Stranger Things news, the show’s Maya Hawke recently made her own musical debut with a pair of songs.

Twenty Twenty Artwork: