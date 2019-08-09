Stranger Things’ Joe Keery shares dreamy new song “Chateau (Feel Alright)”: Stream

Joe Keery is back with another dreamy song as Djo. Weeks after delivering “Roddy”, he’s now unveiled “Chateau (Feel Alright)”, a tranquil lullaby that sounds as if he’s either drifting off into the ocean, or having himself a nice afternoon on opiates.

“It’s a decision that I’m glad that I made,” he sings, “I’m still not certain that it happened at all/ I just can’t recall/ So I turn back the time/ I’m at the chateau and I feel alright.” So do we after listening to this slice of heaven. It’s pure Friday bliss.



