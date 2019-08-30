Duckwrth has a “Crush” on infectious new single: Stream

Like a volcano ready to blow, Duckwrth has somehow remained both hot and underground lately. The Los Angeles MC burst onto the scene with his 2016 album I’m Uugly, which he followed a year later with An EXTRA UUGLY Mixtape. Now, just three months removed from his The Falling Man EP, the rising rapper is back with an infectiously fun new single called “Crush”.

Speaking about the song to Billboard, Duckwrth admitted to being “a habitual crusher. I probably crush like 20 times a day, scrolling through socials. This song and video serves as my confessional. Pray for me.” As far as confessions go, “Crush” is catchy as hell. The song boasts sunny synths and funky drums, as Duckwrth shifts effortlessly between singing and rapping.



In the accompanying music video, directed by Grizz Lee and Mancy Gant, Duckwrth crushes on nearly every girl he sees around his neighborhood. In each instance, steamy eye contact quickly escalates into flirty dance-offs. Check out the video below.

Duckwrth also contributed “Start a Riot” to last year’s Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse soundtrack, and back in April collaborated with Tayla Parx on “Read Your Mind” off her We Need to Talk LP.

In October, Duckwrth will embark on a US tour, first supporting Billie Eilish and then with Louis the Child. He also has dates lined up at Austin City Limits, Atlanta’s AFROPUNK, and San Diego’s Wonderfront Festival. Get your tickets to all his upcoming dates here.