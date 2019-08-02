Ty Segall serves up new album First Taste: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Denée Segall

Not one to stay away for too long, Ty Segall is back with his new album, First Taste. It’s streaming below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through Drag City, the 12-track effort follows this past March’s Deforming Lobes live album. First Taste also comes after a massive 2018 in which the prolific garage rocker dropped both a covers record (Fudge Sandwich) and one of the year’s best original LPs (Freedom’s Goblin).



Per a statement, the new LP is a more introspective effort compared to its predecessors, as Segall mines his past and family tree,

“Lines of struggle wind through the songs as Segall reflects on family, re-encountering pasts, anticipating futures. He skates through oneness, self-esteem, the parents – all the joys of a rain-filled childhood – while reaching outward in the here and now, feeling for a shared pulse.”

Throughout First Taste, the SoCal native also incorporates a wide range of new instruments. Saxophones, koto, recorder, harmonizer, and mandolin are used, along with brass, bouzouki, and “a sprinkling of keys.”

In his glowing album review, Consequence of Sound’s Ryan Bray writes, “First Taste is scatterbrained and self-indulgent, no doubt. But that’s also what makes it such heady fun. Segall once again makes the various ideas and sounds floating about in his head something worth listening to.”

Segall will perform First Taste and other select albums in full at a series of previously announced concert residencies this year. He’ll be joined onstage by his Freedom Band, comprised of Mikal Cronin, Charles Moothart, Emmett Kelly, and Ben Boye. Tickets can be purchased here!

First Taste Artwork:

First Taste Tracklist:

01. Taste

02. Whatever

03. Ice Plant

04. The Fall

05. I Worship the Dog

06. The Arms

07. When I Met My Parents (Part 1)

08. I Sing Them

09. When I Met My Parents (Part 3)

10. Radio

11. Self Esteem

12. Lone Cowboys