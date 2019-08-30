Whitney premiere new album Forever Turned Around: Stream

Whitney, photo by Olivia Bee

Whitney have released their sophomore full-length effort, Forever Turned Around. Available through Secretly Canadian, the album can be streamed below via Apple Music and Spotify.

After the breakup of their band Smith Westerns, Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich formed Whitney in 2015. The Chicago outfit’s debut album, Light Upon the Lake, became a critical darling upon its release in 2016. That record was produced by Jonathan Rado (Weyes Blood, Father John Misty) who returned on Forever Turned Around. This time around, Rado was joined by co-producer Brad Cook, founder of Megafaun and producer for Bon Iver and The War On Drugs. Also contributing to the sessions were rhythm guitarist Ziyad Asrar, Lia Kohl, and OHMME’s Macie Stewart.



In an April interview with DIY, Ehrlich and Kakacek suggested Forever Turned Around comes from a dark place. According to Ehrlich, “A lot of the lyrics on the record read like an inner dialogue that we pretty much think that everyone is having. Like life and death vibes.” Kacakeck said, “It’s a somewhat wary optimism about things ending and beginning,” to which Ehrlich added,

“And fear. We’re not openly talking politics because I don’t really think our point of view as straight white dudes is really anything that people need. But this record is dealing with a lot of fear, confusion, substance abuse a little bit. It’s definitely not reading like, ‘We love the way the world is moving.’ It’s definitely still major key, so it still sounds like optimistic Whitney. I don’t think we’re ready to release a record that’s truly sad.”

Early singles included “FTA”, “Giving Up”, and “Valleys (My Love)”. Whitney will support the record this fall when they embark on an expansive tour of North America and Europe. Get your tickets here.

Forever Turned Around Artwork:

Forever Turned Around Tracklist:

01. Giving Up

02. Used to Be Lonely

03. Before I Know It

04. Song for Ty

05. Valleys (My Love)

06. Rhododendron

07. My Life Alone

08. Day & Night

09. Friend of Mine

10. Forever Turned Around