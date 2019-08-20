Sturgill Simpson shares new track “Sing Along”: Stream

Sturgill Simpson, photo by Semi Song

Sturgill Simpson’s new album, Sound & Fury, is coming paired with a Netflix anime film of the same name. Today, we’ve been given our first taste of both with the lead single “Sing Along”.

Musically, “Sing Along” finds Simpson crunching his roots rock in the teeth of alternative electronica. It’s a heavier sound even for a guy who’s known for turning things up a notch, and an intense match for the accompanying visual. Directed by Jumpei Mizusaki (Batman: Ninja), the segment of Sound & Fury the movie focuses on a streetcar-driving samurai trying to disrupt the shipment of some precious commodity to the elite of a post-apocalyptic city. When the autocrats turn their weapons on the hero, a twist reveals who’s really fighting for the oppressed.



(Read: Five More Visual Albums We’d Like to See)

Watch the video for Sturgill Simpson’s “Sing Along” below.

Sound & Fury the album and film will be simultaneously released on September 27th. With character design from Afro Samurai creator Takashi Okazaki, the visual aspect features direction from Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitors of Mars), Michael Arias (The Animatrix), Henry Thurlow and Arthell Isom of D’Art Shtajio, and Koji Morimoto (Akira).

Find the tracklist and artwork for the LP, coming from Elektra Records, below.

Sound & Fury Artwork:

Sound & Fury Tracklist:

01. Ronin

02. Remember To Breathe

03. Sing Along

04. A Good Look

05. Make Art Not Friends

06. Best Clockmaker On Mars

07. All Said And Done

08. Last Man Standing

09. Mercury In Retrograde

10. Fastest Horse in Town