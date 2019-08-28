Sudan Archives shares her “Confessions” on new single: Stream

Sudan Archives, photo by Alex Black

Sudan Archives has returned today with a new single, “Confessions”. The track marks the R&B singer/violinist’s first song since dropping her Sink EP last summer, and serves to tease her forthcoming full-length debut from Stones Throw.

Described in a press release as “a crisis of conscience,” “Confessions” is a beautiful example of Sudan Archives’ unique inspirational blend. Quick slapping rhythm and the woozy pull of a bowed violin bring in African traditions that get layered like electronic beats. Over it all floats lyrics that are panged with a sense of lost self: “There is a place that I call home/ But it’s not where I am welcome/ And if I saw all the angels/ Why is my presence so painful?”



Take a listen to the song, which was produced by Wilma Archer, below.

“Confessions” is said to be our first listen to Sudan Archives’ upcoming debut album, expected out from Stones Throw Records later this year. In the meantime, she’s lined up a number of European dates for November, which you can see below. Check for tickets here.

Sudan Archives 2019 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series

11/09 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ AB Club

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Säalchen

11/13 – Cologne, DE @ CBE

11/14 – Munich, DE @ Rote Sonne

11/15 – Geneva, CH @ Festival Les Créatives

11/16 – Paris, FR @ Le Badaboum

11/19 – London, UK @ Corsica Studios

11/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

11/21 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen

“Confessions” Single Artwork: