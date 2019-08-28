Sunn O))) announce Pyroclasts, second album of the year

Sunn O))), photo by Jon Hadusek

Back in April, Sunn O))) let loose Life Metal, one of the best hard rock records we’ve heard this year. Now, less than six months later, the drone metal outfit is announcing a follow-up titled Pyroclasts.

Due out October 25th through Southern Lord Recordings, the four-track effort is said to be a “more meditative” release compared to it predecessor. Even so, the two albums are “inextricably woven,” with Pyroclasts coming to fruition during the same sessions as Life Metal. A press statement further explains the connection between the LPs,



(Read: The Top 25 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019… So Far)

“Pyroclasts is the result of a daily practice which was regularly performed each morning or evening during the two week Life Metal sessions at Electrical Audio during July 2018, when all of the days musical participants would gather and work through a 12 minute improvised modal drone at the start and or end of the day’s work. The piece performed was timed with a stopwatch and tracked to two inch tape, it was an exercise and a chance to dig into a deep opening or closing of the days session in a deep musical way with all of the participants.”

Like Life Metal, the new album was recorded and mixed by renowned studio legend Steve Albini (Nirvana, Pixies) at Electrical Audio on two-inch tape. In addition to Sunn O))) co-founders Stephen O’Malley and Greg Anderson, the forthcoming LP features contributions from Tim Midyett, T.O.S., and Hildur Guðnadóttir.

According to the experimental rockers, Pyroclasts is dedicated to Scott Walker, with whom they collaborated on 2014’s Soused, Ron Guardipee, and Kerstin Daley.

As a preview, Sunn O)) have shared a short album trailer that can be streamed below.

In support of Pyroclasts, the Seattle-bred group is scheduled to tour both North America and Europe through the end of October. Find your tickets here.

Pyroclasts Artwork:

Pyroclasts Tracklist:

01. Frost (C)

02. Kingdoms (G)

03. Ampliphædies (E)

04. Ascension (A)