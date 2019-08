Drake (photo by David Brendan Hall) and Swae Lee (Tim Mosenfelder)

Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee has dropped off two new tracks: a collaboration with Drake called “Won’t Be Late” and a Mike WiLL Made-It-produced joint titled “Sextasy”. Take a listen to both below.

Presumambly, the tracks serve as a precursor to a new Swae Lee solo album. Last year, he made his solo debut with Swaecation as part of the Rae Sremmurd triple album, SR3MM.



Starting next month, Swae Lee will hit the road as a support act on Post Malone’s “Runaway Tour”. You can get tickets here.