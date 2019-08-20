SZA says new album coming “soon as f*ck”

SZA, photo by Kaela Roffman

It’s been well over two years since SZA dropped her masterful debut, Ctrl, however, fans won’t have to wait much longer for a follow-up. In a new interview, the Grammy-nominated R&B singer offered a promising album update: Her sophomore project is coming “soon as f*ck” and may feature a number of prominent guests, including Post Malone and Justin Timberlake.

The New Jersey-bred crooner revealed the news during a chat with Kerwin Frost, as Genius points out. Along with confirming the impending release of the new album, SZA noted that listeners can expect a few “loosies” in the near future.



(Read: 2013 CoSign Profile on SZA)

Some of SZA’s new sounds may include contributions from Post Malone, Timberlake, rap boyband BROCKHAMPTON, and pop producer/maestro Jack Antonoff, all of whom joined SZA in the studio in some capacity. The Top Dawg artist specifically recounted her recording session with Timberlake and how well the two gelled together,

“So yesterday I was in the studio with Justin Timberlake and that was kind of nuts. We made a really cool song and I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “We’re on the same label I heard, which I didn’t know until yesterday. And he was like, ‘I wanna work with you and I was like, ‘Why?’ And he was like, ‘Shut up, let’s just make stuff.’ And we did and it was really great.”

“Before I was like, ‘What the f*ck am I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now? This is crazy.’ But when I heard his music and we started singing together and the harmonies and the note choices that we were finding together, it’s like, ‘Oh, we speak the same language. The same frequency.’ I understood where he was going before he could finish a run, and I wanted to be in that tandem.”

Ctrl offered fans an intimate and very real window into SZA’s vulnerabilities and the way in which she embraced them. And it sounds as though the follow-up will do the same. “This next album is even more of me being less afraid of who am I when I have no choice?” SZA remarked. “When I’m not out trying to curate myself and contain.”

Watch the full interview below.

SZA debuted a new song called “Brace Yourself” while touring in Australia last month. Revisit footage of that performance below.