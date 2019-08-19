ASAP Rocky joins Tame Impala to perform “Sundress” at Lowlands Festival: Watch

ASAP Rocky and Tame Impala (photo by Debi Del Grande)

After spending nearly a month in Swedish custody, ASAP Rocky is back on the road. In fact, he’s back in Europe. This weekend, the Harlem rapper appeared at the Lowlands Festival in The Netherlands, where he delivered a solo set in support of his latest LP, Testing. What’s more, he joined Tame Impala during their own set to perform “Sundress”, his 2018 single that samples Tame Impala’s own “Why Won’t You Make Up Your Mind?”. He also stuck around to do “LSD”. Catch fan-captured footage of the on-stage collaboration below.

ASAP Rocky is next set to appear at the inaugural edition of Rolling Loud New York in October. Tame Impala are also set to tour the US in October ahead of their still as-yet-unannounced new album.

