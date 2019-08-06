Tame Impala expand North American fall tour

Tame Impala, photo by Debi Del Grande

Fresh off a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, Tame Impala have expanded their fall tour schedule.

Kevin Parker and co. have added a quartet of new shows around their appearance at Austin City Limits this October. Ahead of the festival’s first weekend, they’ll hit up Irving, Texas’ Toyota Music Factory. Then, before returning to ACL for round two, they’ll play the Lawn at White Oak in Houston, TX and a pair of gigs at Denver, Colorado’s Mission Ballroom.



Tame Impala previously added a second Madison Square Garden show (August 22nd) to their summer trek. They’re also scheduled to appear at The Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival, Finland’s Flow Festival, and Belgium’s Pukkelpop. Find their full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all their concerts here.

Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:

08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest

08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/15 – Rennes, FR @ La Route Du Rock

08/16 – Walibi Holland, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

08/24 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

10/02 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ball Room

10/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ball Room

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

Revisit Tame Impala’s “Patience”, one of our favorite tracks so far this year, below.