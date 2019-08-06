Tame Impala expand North American fall tour

Fresh off a headlining appearance at Lollapalooza, Tame Impala have expanded their fall tour schedule.
Kevin Parker and co. have added a quartet of new shows around their appearance at Austin City Limits this October. Ahead of the festival’s first weekend, they’ll hit up Irving, Texas’ Toyota Music Factory. Then, before returning to ACL for round two, they’ll play the Lawn at White Oak in Houston, TX and a pair of gigs at Denver, Colorado’s Mission Ballroom.
Tame Impala previously added a second Madison Square Garden show (August 22nd) to their summer trek. They’re also scheduled to appear at The Netherlands’ Lowlands Festival, Finland’s Flow Festival, and Belgium’s Pukkelpop. Find their full itinerary below, and grab tickets to all their concerts here.
Tame Impala 2019 Tour Dates:
08/13 – Berlin, DE @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Fest
08/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/15 – Rennes, FR @ La Route Du Rock
08/16 – Walibi Holland, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
08/24 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem
10/02 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak
10/07 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ball Room
10/08 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ball Room
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
Revisit Tame Impala’s “Patience”, one of our favorite tracks so far this year, below.