Taylor Swift defends lack of involvement in 2016 election: “Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?”

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift chose to remain largely silent in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, a stance that drew criticism from fans, pundits, and even fellow musicians; Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor all but accused Swift of prioritizing her brand over the well-being of the country.

In a new interview with Vogue, Swift defended her lack of involvement, saying she feared she would have been a liability to Hillary Clinton. The pop singer cited her spat with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West, which led to her being labeled as a “liar” and a “snake”.



“These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability?” Swift said. “Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Swift’s full comments:

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement. He was going around saying, I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you. I just knew. I knew I wasn’t going to help. Also, you know, the summer before that election, all people were saying was: She’s calculated. She’s manipulative. She’s not what she seems. She’s a snake. She’s a liar. These are the same exact insults people were hurling at Hillary. Would I be an endorsement or would I be a liability? Look, snakes of a feather flock together. Look, the two lying women. The two nasty women. Literally millions of people were telling me to disappear. So I disappeared. In many senses.”

Following Donald Trump’s election, Swift vowed to become more politically active. She endorsed Democratic candidates in her home state of Tennessee and called for gun control reform.

Swift’s interview with Vogue comes ahead of her new album, Lover, due out August 23rd.