Taylor Swift performs “ME!”, “You Need to Calm Down”, and “Shake It Off” on Good Morning America: Watch

Taylor Swift on Good Morning America

Taylor Swift preempted the release of her new album, Lover, with an early Thursday morning performance on Good Morning America. She served up “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” from her forthcoming seventh album, and also dusted off her past hit “Shake It Off”.

Swift also sat down for a brief interview with GMA host Robin Roberts. She once again confirmed her intention to re-record her back catalog, telling Roberts that she is legally allowed to do so beginning in November 2020. She also discussed Lover and her upcoming appearance at the VMAs.



Watch all three performances as well as the interview below. Lover is in stores beginning tomorrow.

