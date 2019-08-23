Taylor Swift premieres new album Lover: Stream

Taylor Swift has finally released her new album, Lover, via Republic Records. It’s streaming in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The pop star’s Reputation follow-up serves as her seventh full-length to date but first since leaving longtime label Big Machine. It boasts guest collaborators in the Dixie Chicks (“Soon You’ll Get Better”) and Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie (“ME!”). In terms of production and co-writing help, Swift enlisted pop maestros Jack Antonoff and Joel Little (Sam Smith, Lorde), as well as St. Vincent’s Annie Clark, who contributed to “Cruel Summer”.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

Swift has long revered the Dixie Chicks, and credits them with inspiring her to “think bigger” about her own career. She explained to Entertainment Weekly,

“The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” Swift said. “I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork. And so it got my brain thinking bigger in terms of, you know, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories — that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose.”

Early singles from Lover include “Archer”, “You Need to Calm Down”, and the title track.

Outside of her Lover record cycle, Swift has been more outspoken politically and is set to feature in the upcoming Cats film. The Grammy winner also recently confirmed that, in order to regain control of her Big Machine Label Group catalog, she will “absolutely” return to the studio to re-record her old songs.

Lover Artwork:

Lover Tracklist:

01. I Forgot That You Existed

02. Cruel Summer

03. Lover

04. The Man

05. The Archer

06. I Think He Knows

07. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

08. Paper Rings

09. Cornelia Street

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

11. London Boy

12. Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. Dixie Chicks)

13. False God

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Afterglow

16. ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)

17. It’s Nice to Have a Friend

18. Daylight