Taylor Swift premieres new song “Lover”: Stream

Taylor Swift is just a week away from the release of her new album, Lover. Tonight, she’s unveiled the album’s title track as the fourth and final preview. Take a listen below.

“My heart’s been borrowed/ And yours has been blue/ All’s well that ends well/ To end up with you,” the pop star sings on the new tune. Its saccharine, mushy lyrics have led fans to speculate that Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn may just be in it for the long haul.



(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2019… So Far)

“Lover” is taken from Swift’s forthcoming album of the same name, which follows 2017’s Reputation. Previous singles include “Me!”, “Archer”, and “You Need to Calm Down”.

Outside of her Lover record cycle, Swift has been more outspoken politically and is set to feature in the upcoming Cats film. She was recently the target of a baseless verbal rant from Kid Rock.