Taylor Swift to reclaim her catalog by re-recording old songs

In a blockbuster deal reportedly worth $300 million dollars, music mogul Scooter Braun acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group. Under the terms of the June agreement, Braun came to own all the master recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six studio albums. The pop star, who was unaware of the acquisition until it was made public, called the sale her “worst case scenario.”

Swift, however, is now looking to regain control of her catalog by re-recording her older songs. The 29-year-old “ME!” singer revealed the news in a forthcoming interview for CBS Sunday Morning.



“Yeah, absolutely,” Swift told host Tracy Smith when asked about whether she had plans to return to the studio to re-record hits like Red smash “I Knew You Were Trouble” and 1989 cut “Bad Blood”. Other albums that she’d need to record again in order to reclaim ownership include 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, and her last full-length, Reputation from 2017.

Shortly after the Braun and Big Machine deal was announced, fellow pop singer Kelly Clarkson actually floated the idea to re-record Swift’s back catalog. “U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions,” she advised on Twitter. “I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

As TMZ points out, Prince previously took such steps during his own battle with Warner Bros. Records. The move ultimately backfired, however, as the original recordings ended up becoming even more valuable.

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

Swift’s CBS Sunday Morning interview officially airs this Sunday, August 25th on CBS, just two days after the release of her new album, Lover. That record will be put out through Swift’s new label home Republic Records.

Revisit the title track off Lover: