TEEN announce disbandment, schedule final concerts

TEEN, photo by Julia Khoroshilov

Alternative pop outfit TEEN have announced their impending disbandment. They’ve also revealed a pair of farewell concerts. Word of the split arrives just over five months removed from their latest (and now last) full-length release, Good Fruit.

The Brooklyn trio has long been made up of siblings Lizzie, Katherine, and Kristina “Teeny” Lieberson, alongside a rotating cast of supporting musicians. Formed in 2010, the band released their 2012 debut album, In Limbo, on Carpark Records, the label which would remain their only home through the course of their decade-long career. In total, their catalog consists of four full-lengths (including 2014’s The Way and Color and 2016’s Love Yes) and a pair of EPs (their 2011 Little Doods debut and 2013’s Carolina).



As a last goodbye to fans, TEEN have announced what will be their final two shows. Following a stretch of European dates to begin fall, the band will appear at Chicago’s The Hideout on October 27th and Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 30th. The New York show promises to be “full of special guests and surprises,” which could hint at the return of Katherine; since the beginning of the year, she’s been away from her sisters caring for her newborn child. Either way, Sarah Galdes (Overcoats, Anna Wise) will be behind the drums, and former member Boshra AlSaadi (who has been on hiatus for the last year) will return on bass.

In a joint statement, TEEN gave special thanks to Carpark. “The music industry is not always kind and challenges our health and well being. So to find support within those challenges, is beyond meaningful and can impact your experience,” they wrote, adding, “We couldn’t have asked for a better team.” They concluded, “Last, and certainly not least, thank you to all of you — our fans, our friends, our family — for supporting us over the years and believing in our music. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts.”

While TEEN may be disbanding, Lizzie and Teeny will continue on in music with their respective solo projects, Lizzie Loveless and Lou Tides.

Below, find the band’s full statement. Underneath that, check TEEN’s final tour itinerary, and look for tickets here.

“After almost ten years of being an active band, TEEN have decided to move on. It was a difficult decision to leave behind such a special, dear project, but we are also enthusiastic about what the future will bring.

It has been a long, exciting, and arduous road, colored with unbelievable experiences and opportunities. We have been incredibly fortunate to continue as a touring band for all these years.

We would like to thank anyone and everyone who has been involved with us musically over the years –especially those who have been in various iterations of the band — Maia Ibar, Jen Turner, Jane Herships, Sarah Galdes, Miles Arntzen and above all, Boshra AlSaadi and Daniel Schlett. Thank you for being a part of our family.

The music industry is not always kind and challenges our health and well being. So to find support within those challenges, is beyond meaningful and can impact your experience. We have been so fortunate to have had support from a generous and thoughtful label, Carpark Records, from the beginning. We couldn’t have asked for a better team.

Last, and certainly not least, thank you to all of you — our fans, our friends, our family — for supporting us over the years and believing in our music. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts ♥️

Please join us on October 30th at Music Hall of Williamsburg for our final NYC show. It will be full of special guests and surprises.

XO TEEN”

TEEN Final Tour Dates:

08/23-24 – Montauk, NY @ Montauk Summer DJ Series (DJ Set)

09/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop@Up Du Label

09/19 – Nyon, CH @ La Parenthese

09/20 – Freiburg, DE @ The Great Räng Teng Teng

09/21 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Kohi

09/22 – Chemnitz, DE @ Lokomov

09/23 – Berlin, DE @ Schokoladen

09/24 – Warsaw, PL @ Chmury

09/25 – Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

09/26 – Schorndorf, DE @ Club Manufaktur

09/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique

09/29 – London, UK @ Thousand Island

10/01 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store

10/02 – Cardiff, UK @ The Moon

10/03 – Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

10/04 – Newcastle, UK @ The Star And Shadow Cinema

10/05 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

10/06 – Leeds, UK @ Oporto

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

