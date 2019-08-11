Tenacious D document collaboration with Jack White in new tour vlog: Watch

Jack White and Jack Black

During a recent gig in Nashville, Jack Black let it slip that Tenacious D had recently recorded a song with Jack White. Now in a new YouTube vlog, aptly titled “Jack Gray”, the D document their recent meet up with White.

After touring White’s Third Man Records headquarters, Black and Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass made their way over to White’s home studio. “We’re heading over to Jack White’s house to record a single,” Black comments. “Me and Gass have been working on a jam — it’s not quite done, but I think that’s where Jack White comes in and helps us pull it over the finish line. This is a legendary collaboration.”



Cameras were not allowed inside the recording session and Tenacious D kept details on the collaboration close to the vest, revealing only that it was recorded on eight–track analogue tape.

The video also chronicles Tenacious D’s performance at Lollapalooza earlier this month. You also get to hear Black and Gass sing their own versions of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and Michael Jackson’s “Black or White”. Watch it below.

Tenacious D are touring the country through October in support of their latest album, Post-Apocalypto.